Essential Summer Safety Tips from Global Travel Plus

1. Get Acclimated to the Heat

To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of water or beverages high in electrolytes. Refrain from engaging in physical activities during the hottest hours of the day to steer clear from heat exhaustion. Instead, get acclimated to the hot weather by slowly increasing the amount of time you spend outside.

2. Make Water Safety a Priority

To avoid a dramatic accident in the water, always bring a buddy when engaging in water sports and follow the lifeguards' instructions. Get acclimated to the difference between outside and water temperatures.

3. Keep the Food Poisoning at Bay

Simple and careful steps when preparing meals can save you a lot of problems. If you are cooking meat or burgers, always check the inner temperature and don't judge by the color of the meat. Add lemon juice to your meat marinades for added safety. Finally, always wash your vegetables and fruits, even the pre-washed, bagged produce.

Sometimes accidents and illnesses cannot be avoided – even for the most careful traveler. In these stressful instances, Global Travel Plus assists travelers by providing them with exceptional medical emergency services such as referrals to qualified healthcare providers, emergency evacuations, medical repatriations and more. To learn more about how Global Travel Plus can keep you safe when you travel, visit www.globaltravelplus.com.

