Essential Summer Safety Tips from Global Travel Plus

PRINCETON, N.J., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacations are finally around the corner! As we start to enjoy the outdoors and more adventurous activities, hospitals and urgent care facilities are bracing themselves for the summer which they refer to as the "trauma season." Some of the most common causes of incidents include heat exhaustion and dehydration, water-related accidents and food-related illnesses. Global Travel Plus which provides travel emergency assistance services to travelers around the world shares some essential safety tips that will keep you and your family safe and healthy during the summer months.
1. Get Acclimated to the Heat
To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of water or beverages high in electrolytes. Refrain from engaging in physical activities during the hottest hours of the day to steer clear from heat exhaustion. Instead, get acclimated to the hot weather by slowly increasing the amount of time you spend outside.
2. Make Water Safety a Priority
To avoid a dramatic accident in the water, always bring a buddy when engaging in water sports and follow the lifeguards' instructions. Get acclimated to the difference between outside and water temperatures.
3. Keep the Food Poisoning at Bay
Simple and careful steps when preparing meals can save you a lot of problems. If you are cooking meat or burgers, always check the inner temperature and don't judge by the color of the meat. Add lemon juice to your meat marinades for added safety. Finally, always wash your vegetables and fruits, even the pre-washed, bagged produce.
Sometimes accidents and illnesses cannot be avoided – even for the most careful traveler. In these stressful instances, Global Travel Plus assists travelers by providing them with exceptional medical emergency services such as referrals to qualified healthcare providers, emergency evacuations, medical repatriations and more. To learn more about how Global Travel Plus can keep you safe when you travel, visit www.globaltravelplus.com.
About Global Travel Plus
When experiencing an emergency while traveling domestically or internationally, Global Travel Plus assists you with relieving the additional stress experienced. Services include medical referrals emergency evacuation and repatriation, medical and non-medical escort, assistance with foreign hospital admission and lost prescriptions. With Global Travel Plus on your side, you'll enjoy real worry-free travel everywhere in the world in any situation. For more information, visit www.globaltravelplus.com.
Media Contact: Lucie Hughes, 609 921 0868 x229, lhughes@assistamerica.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essential-summer-safety-tips-from-global-travel-plus-300666599.html
SOURCE Global Travel Plus
Share this article