Essential Workers Have a 13% Uninsured Rate, Making Some States More At-Risk For Essential Workers

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on states around the country where essential workers could face the greatest risk are those with a high rate of essential workforce and states that lack employer-sponsored health insurance.

The work environments during the pandemic have been extremely risky for the essential workforce. The essential workers putting themselves on the frontlines are considered heroes by many for keeping the country running in hard times. Unfortunately, it's essential workers that are disproportionately under-insured and underpaid than non-essential workers.

Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/essential-workers-at-risk-of-covid-19

Key Findings:

Essential workers have an uninsured rate of 13% compared to 8% of non-essential workers.

Nationally, 84% of employers offer health insurance coverage.

Thirty-five percent of essential workers have had work hours reduced or limited from the pandemic compared to 24% of non-essential workers.

Fifty percent of essential workers can't afford a $500 unexpected medical bill, compared to 69% of non-essential workers.

Restaurant, construction and home health industries have the highest rates of uninsured workers and low wage jobs.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed State Health Access Data Assistance Center data on the percentage of employers offering health insurance for workers in each state. We then paired that data with United Way's rate of essential workers in each state. Our analysis aimed at finding which states have the highest rate of essential workers and how likely that state is to provide health insurance for workers.

Rank Location % Employer Health Coverage % Essential Workers 1 Montana 70.6% 46.4% 2 Wyoming 71.6% 53.5% 3 Alaska 75.0% 45.0% 4 Vermont 76.8% 45.3% 5 Idaho 77.0% 43.2% 6 New Mexico 77.1% 42.8% 7 Maine 80.1% 44.6% 8 Utah 81.2% 44.6% 9 Colorado 81.7% 42.6% 10 North Carolina 82.2% 46.0% 11 Oregon 82.3% 46.0% 12 Arkansas 83.1% 49.6% 13 Mississippi 83.2% 48.8% 14 Wisconsin 83.5% 50.1% 15 Florida 83.6% 40.0% 16 South Dakota 83.7% 50.4% 17 Nebraska 83.7% 49.4% 18 Washington 83.7% 42.4% 19 Michigan 83.8% 47.0% 20 Louisiana 84.1% 48.9% 21 West Virginia 84.1% 47.7% 22 Indiana 84.3% 51.8% 23 Oklahoma 84.5% 46.5% 24 California 84.6% 43.5% 25 Minnesota 85.1% 46.0% 26 Rhode Island 85.1% 41.1% 27 Georgia 85.2% 45.0% 28 Kentucky 85.5% 51.3% 29 Iowa 85.6% 46.6% 30 Ohio 85.7% 46.8% 31 South Carolina 85.8% 48.2% 32 Arizona 85.8% 39.3% 33 Tennessee 85.9% 49.0% 34 Nevada 86.1% 48.4% 35 Missouri 86.1% 46.8% 36 Texas 86.1% 44.0% 37 Kansas 86.3% 49.2% 38 New Hampshire 86.4% 40.5% 39 North Dakota 86.5% 57.2% 40 New York 86.7% 46.1% 41 Connecticut 86.7% 40.8% 42 Virginia 86.8% 43.3% 43 Maryland 87.1% 39.4% 44 Delaware 87.3% 46.6% 45 New Jersey 87.6% 44.1% 46 Alabama 87.9% 48.7% 47 Illinois 88.0% 48.0% 48 Pennsylvania 88.3% 46.3% 49 Massachusetts 90.1% 43.5% 50 Hawaii 95.4% 50.3%

