Essentium and 3D-Fuel Join Forces to Simplify 3D Printing Filament Sourcing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. , a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced a strategic partnership with 3D-Fuel, a leading functional 3D printing filament manufacturer. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for innovative materials and simplify the procurement process for customers in the 3D printing industry by enabling them to access a comprehensive range of filaments through a single provider.

The partnership consolidates 3D-Fuel's production to Essentium's AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified Texas facilities for the North American market, ensuring efficient scaling and delivery of US-manufactured materials. Customers will have access to both the 3D-Fuel and Essentium portfolios, creating a comprehensive product portfolio to enhance the customer experience. Now, they can meet all their filament needs in one place, with one shipment and one vendor record in their accounting systems.

3D-Fuel has a longstanding relationship with NatureWorks, a leading manufacturer of low-carbon polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers derived from renewable resources. This collaboration will further enhance the production of functional 3D printing materials using plant-based inputs, contributing to reducing the carbon footprint of the desktop 3D printing market.

In addition to the existing portfolio of filament lines and extensive color options, 3D-Fuel will introduce new products to their portfolio, enabled by Essentium's expertise in fiber reinforcement, multi-layer filament extrusion, and other innovative material capabilities. Plans include developing a new spool design to enhance compatibility with various 3D printing systems, improve shipping efficiency, and reduce plastic waste. The products resulting from this collaboration will be branded as "3D-Fuel powered by Essentium."

"3D-Fuel customers expect high quality, reliable materials, and an excellent 3D printing experience. That's why our decision to partner with Essentium did not happen lightly," said John Schneider, CEO & Co-Founder at 3D-Fuel. "Essentium's dedication to product quality is evidenced by its ISO9001 and AS9100D certifications as well as its ITAR registration - something that an increasing number of our customers were requesting and expecting of a US-manufactured product. As a result of this partnership, we also look forward to more reliably in-stock materials to meet the rapidly growing demand for 3D-Fuel filaments."

"Essentium's reputation of innovative and cutting-edge materials technologies combined with 3D-Fuel's reputation of premium grade US-made printing materials will give customers access to one of the broadest filament portfolios in the world," said Ryan Vano, VP of Filament Production at Essentium Inc. "Our partnership is not only about collaboration but accelerating 3D printing adoption and innovation, this coming together will also ensure that customers can use additive manufacturing to bolster their supply chain and manufacturing processes with the highest quality, American-made printing materials."

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

