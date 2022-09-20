Essentium and Braskem Partnership Unlocks Sustainable Additive Manufacturing at Scale

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced it is partnering with Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, to offer manufacturers a fully integrated AM machine and materials solution. Combining the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 280i HT 3D Printer with Braskem's polyolefin materials will unlock affordable, sustainable, and rapid volume production of 3D printed thermoplastic components.

Braskem offers a unique line of recycled materials specifically formulated for additive manufacturing solutions. Sourced primarily from recycled bottle caps, their recycled filaments come in both unfilled and carbon fiber-filled versions. The FL605R-CF carbon fiber-filled formulation utilizes both recycled bottle caps as well as 100% recycled carbon fiber for additional strength and durability. These environmentally friendly filaments offer differentiated materials properties such as low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance making them an attractive material for many 3D printing applications across industries.

Together Braskem and Essentium will be able to further unlock the possibilities of these materials by leveraging the advanced functionality of the Essentium HSE 280i, the first truly independent dual extrusion system (IDEX) providing an open platform with precision control over printing conditions and high printing speeds, enabling rapid production of parts with repeatable results.

"Our partnership with Essentium is a huge win for manufacturers worldwide. The fact that Essentium offers a high-speed, open platform means that manufacturers can now benefit from sustainable and responsible material options that are also extremely affordable. Together with Essentium, we are democratizing 3D printing and providing a competitive option to more industries," said Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem's Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing.

The partners are committed to delivering a full-service AM experience to bring this new level of capability and sustainability to customers.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium, "With Braskem, we have a true partner who shares our commitment to developing sustainable solutions to accelerate industrial-scale additive manufacturing. Polyolefins are ideal for AM due to their recyclability, impact strength, chemical resistance, and durability. This makes them a great choice for automotive, aerospace, biomedical, and packaging applications. Our partnership with Braskem will empower manufacturers with integrated solutions as AM moves towards prime time in their industries."

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

About Braskem

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem3d.com.

