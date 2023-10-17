Essentium and KVG Rapid 3D Printing Collaboration Strengthens Ukraine's Defense Response

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium®, Inc. , a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, has joined forces with KVG® , an internationally recognized mission support provider, to provide Ukraine with 3D printing solutions, training, and manufacturing tools. These 3D printing capabilities enable rapid, on-demand production of mission-critical parts and components in the field of conflict.

Essentium and KVG swiftly deployed Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platforms to various locations across Ukraine within just 96 hours of receiving approval. These advanced 3D printers will help bolster Ukraine's defense response capability by enabling the rapid production of a diverse range of mission-critical parts and equipment, including specialized tools and replacement military hardware. Essentium and KVG also provided on-the-ground training for the Ukrainian military to ensure the sustained and rapid production of essential components in the field.

Said Elisha Abbott, President at KVG: "In times of conflict, collaboration and agility can create crucial strategic advantage. Our partnership with Essentium is a perfect example. It has allowed us to rapidly deploy essential technology and sustainable mission support tools in Ukraine."

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "KVG's mission aligns with Essentium's innovative 3D printing solutions to support the warfighter in challenging locations. This collaboration bridges the gap between 3D printing and traditional manufacturing to allow Ukraine to create vital components in real-time, enhance field effectiveness, and strengthen the warfighter's capabilities."

Essentium and KVG have facilitated the delivery of 3D printing manufacturing tools directly to the frontlines in Ukraine. These 3D printing tools are subjected to rigorous testing and development on-site to ensure they meet the demanding requirements of the warfighter.

Essentium and KVG are actively involved in developing multiple medical applications in the field of conflict using 3D printing technology. These 3D printing innovations address critical medical needs, further highlighting the holistic approach taken by the partnership.

Essentium and KVG have maintained a cohesive and coordinated response to supply chain challenges throughout their involvement in Ukraine. This unified front ensures that resources are deployed effectively, and critical needs are addressed promptly, allowing end-users to maintain operational readiness.

About KVG

KVG is a proven mission support provider internationally recognized for innovative, creative, and cost-efficient support solutions. With a strong presence at the front lines of defence activities worldwide, the KVG team excels at dynamic project execution support in rugged, austere, and challenging locations. Respected for their ability to make it happen and get it done, they retain responsible, inventive, and versatile operators from across the globe. They are located in the places where projects become challenging. KVG is recognized as the go-to problem-solving team for mission support on the edge.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified, and ITAR registered.

