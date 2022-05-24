Essentium Executive Joins Plastics Pioneers Association

Advances commitment to education in plastics industry

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced Barbara Arnold-Feret, Key Accounts Director at Essentium, has been elected to join the Plastics Pioneers Association (PPA). Barbara was officially elected to the PPA in January and inducted in May. She joins other industry professionals committed to advancing education around pursuing careers in the various fields of plastics and materials science.

The PPA is a 74-year-old organization founded by individuals whose careers were spent in the plastic industry and whose aims are "Honoring the Past and Ensuring the Future" through fellowship and scholarship. People in the plastics industry are nominated for their outstanding contributions to the industry and elected to the organization by PPA members.

Said Barbara Arnold-Feret, Key Accounts Director at Essentium: "I am humbled to join the PPA to connect with leaders and pioneers in the world of plastics who are focused on advancing the future success of the industry. I am proud to support the PPA goals of advancing educational opportunities and engage the next generation of people in the world of plastics."

Barbara has extensive experience in plastics and 3D printing, including operations, sales, project management, application engineering, plastic molding, thermoforming, casting, machining, and fabrication. Before joining Essentium, she held roles in HP Inc., US Farathane, and Engatech Inc.

The PPA's objective is to preserve the history of the plastics industry and support its future through industry-wide educational programs. The PPA actively raises funds to finance the PlastiVan program, the Polymer Ambassadors program, the Plastics Collection at Syracuse University, and provides scholarships and endowments to universities with plastics programs.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

