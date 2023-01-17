Essentium Expands Global Executive Leadership

Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as Chief Financial Officer and Will Chiang as Chief Operations Officer. The executives will lead the commercial and operational success of the organization and oversight of new key strategic initiatives to fuel the continued growth and value of AM.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium, "Edna and Will are seasoned executives with an exemplary track record of driving operational and financial performance. Their experience, discipline, and performance-driven leadership will be instrumental in executing our strategy and driving long-term value for our customers. I look forward to working with them to achieve our next wave of accelerated growth in the AM industry."

As CFO, Edna will lead Essentium's global finance organization and financial activities to accelerate growth and execute the company's strategic plan of enabling an open AM ecosystem. Prior to joining Essentium, Edna was Vice President, Controller at Onnit. She has also held senior financial roles at B2B Legal Management and PepsiCo.

As COO, Will Chiang will be responsible for building frictionless global operations to deliver a seamless experience to Essentium's customers. He will lead Operations, IT, legal, and Supply Chain functions. Will joined Essentium in 2017 and was previously Vice President of Global Supply Chain. Before that, he held several senior positions at Jabil, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Mophie, and Foxlink.

About Essentium, Inc.

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

