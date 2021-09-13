Essentium Expands Leadership Role in Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High-performance Material and True IDEX 3D Printer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. , a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced the introduction of Essentium PEKK, made with Arkema 6002 Kepstan™ resin. This ultra-polymer offers high heat and chemical resistance and mechanical strength to meet the performance requirements of aerospace and industrial applications. The material will be demonstrated on the Essentium HSE 280i HT, which is also making its first public demonstration at Rapid + TCT.

PEKK shares most of the performance attributes of PEEK but has a lower crystallization rate and can therefore be treated as an amorphous polymer. This means it is less affected by the cooling process once the part is 3D printed, thereby minimizing warping. PEKK maintains the flame smoke toxicity ratings for FAR (Federal Aviation Regulations) compliance while offering improved resistance to chemical attack compared to PEI materials. PEKK has an extrusion temperature between 340 and 400°C.

The new material extends Essentium's open additive ecosystem by allowing manufacturers to scale and meet the requirements of their specific applications with tested and certified materials of their choice. Essentium PEKK ensures manufacturers can quickly produce parts that meet their industry's reliability, repeatability, and performance standards.

Showcasing the Essentium HSE 280i HT 3D printer for the first time in the US, Essentium will demonstrate how the industry's first true independent dual extruders (IDEX) machine gives manufacturers the ultimate machine tool to 3D print at scale. The system is independent on both the Y and X-axis, enabling manufacturers to 3D print multi-part builds at industrial speeds, even for parts with complex geometries.

Said Brandon Sweeney, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of R&D, Materials and Co-founder, Essentium Inc.: "Industries such as aerospace and automotive want AM to give them speed to parts without sacrificing quality. By providing an open additive ecosystem with a range of high-performance materials such as PEKK combined with the powerful capabilities of the HSE 280i, industry players now have a unique opportunity to rapidly produce complex parts for harsh and extreme environments on-demand. These AM innovations are game-changing for manufacturers who are driven by improvements in efficiency and time-to-market opportunities."

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

