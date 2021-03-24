Essentium Expands Leadership Team, More Than Doubles Headcount, Ramps For Expanded Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. , a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced a series of executive promotions, new appointments, and more than doubling of headcount YoY (year on year). The strengthening of the Essentium leadership team and global headcount will allow the company to deepen and expand operational excellence across its supply chain, innovation, commercial, product development, and marketing functions. It will also bake-in the frictionless scale needed to satisfy growing demand in the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platform from North America, Western Europe, and Asia.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "With these appointments and promotions, we leverage existing talent while bringing additional key leadership and global operational experience needed to support our customers to fuel their next stage of growth. Essentium will continue to scale to meet the demands to accelerate an open additive ecosystem through product readiness, innovation, and customer success. Growing appetite and adoption across multiple sectors are proof that industrial-scale AM is ready for prime time. We are confident in furthering our vision to reshape the world of manufacturing into a leaner, more agile future enabled by AM."

The company now employs more than 100 people worldwide. Expanded leadership and promotions include:

Erik Gjovik promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer: Under Erik's leadership, and despite the COVID-19 crisis, Essentium achieved consistent on-time printer delivery, zero deviations per machine, and 100% first-pass yield in 2020. Gjovik brings more than three decades of supply chain expertise from industries including semiconductor capital equipment, consumer electronics, aerospace, robotics, and solar power systems.

Blake Mosher appointed as Chief Commercial Officer: Blake brings three decades of expertise in building customer-centric, entrepreneurial cultures. He will lead Essentium application engineering, sales, marketing, service, delivery, and customer support; and be responsible for orchestrating the consistency and quality of every customer and partner experience globally.

Elisa Teipel promoted to Chief Development Officer: Elisa will lead Essentium's long-term innovation team, bringing critical systems-thinking to market partners. She will lead a team of scientists, materials engineers, and process engineers to facilitate overall strategic capabilities which exist at the intersection of Essentium's best-in-class AM machines, materials, and processes to define and bring new AM applications to market.

Terry MacNeish promoted to Executive Vice President of R&D, Machines: Terry brings more than 25 years of experience in the servo-mechanical system coding and architecture spaces, semiconductor capital equipment design, opto-electronics, advanced sensors, and electro-mechanical system design to his leadership role at Essentium. Terry has been instrumental in Essentium's ability to leverage the world's most advanced closed-loop motion system architectures in applications in the AM community.

Brandon Sweeney promoted to Executive Vice President of R&D, Materials: Brandon has been at the forefront of advancements in polymer-based materials for a decade. His innovation and vision have been instrumental in Essentium's ability to bring the most advanced materials to market, providing customers greater choice, freedom, and flexibility in their AM strategies while breaking barriers of speed, strength, and scale.

Ryan Vano promoted to Executive Vice President of Filaments & Logistics: Ryan created and scaled the first multi-layer thermoplastic filament for AM. Under Ryan's leadership, Essentium produces over 50 grades of polymer filament for everything from elastomers to aerospace-certified polymers to the world's most demanding ISO9001, AS9100 and iTAR compliance requirements. He will lead the development and launch of class-leading functional filaments for AM applications, helping customers make the leap from prototyping to full-scale production.

Will Chiang promoted to Vice President of Global Supply Chain: Will uses his extensive experience across consumer electronics and AM industries to run advanced planning processes that ensure supply chain excellence for both customers and suppliers. Will oversees the day-to-day operations of Essentium's complex supply chain and NPI activities, integrating deeply with vendors on multiple continents while delivering exceptional results.

Kendra Pulliam promoted to Vice President of Marketing: An accomplished senior executive with an eye for harmoniously blending the consumer and industrial worlds, Kendra will lead global marketing activities, including brand, digital marketing, product marketing, events, internal communications, market communications, and public relations.

Additional promotions include: Chad Eichele to serve as the Director of Hardware Engineering, and Faisal Altoukhy to serve as the Sr. Director of Software Engineering. Chad and Faisal have more than 20 years of engineering experience and lead critical teams that are central to product engineering and client success. Josh Lawson has been promoted to Senior Manager of Business Development and will combine his skills in people and business management with his deep knowledge of the AM market to help the world's leading manufacturers embrace AM.

Notable new hires include several industry veterans with more than 20 years of experience in cross-functional roles: Constantin Donea as Global Product Director, who joins from Sabic; Cecilia Eklund as Senior Global Product Marketing Manager, who previously worked for Dell; and Jay Light as Senior VP of Sales for the Americas, who was also formerly with Dell.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.essentium.com/

