Essentium Expands Services and Support to Accelerate Speed and ROI of Additive Manufacturing Deployments

As AM rapidly expands beyond prototyping applications to play an integral part in manufacturers' production lines, skills and training are key. A recent survey found that, even as the industry moves towards large-scale AM, 28% of manufacturers reported their personnel lacked AM skills. Essentium's global services and support team help provide access to tools and training to realize the true value of industrial-scale AM.

Under Shackleford's leadership, the team will continue to expand in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America and develop digital-first interactive tools for training, troubleshooting, services, and repair.

Said Darren Shackleford, VP of Service Delivery Support, Essentium, Inc.: "While the HSE 3D Printer brings immediate 'out-of-the-box' value to manufacturers in terms of speeding time to market and impressive ROI, industrial-scale AM is still a relatively new field so best-in-world support and training is key to customer success. Our support extends across machines, materials, software, and services to ensure optimum operational productivity and efficiency. I have a huge passion for the AM industry, and I am looking forward to pushing the boundaries of our industry together with our customers."

Said John Gray, Senior Manufacturing Engineer, Delta Faucet: "Anytime we encounter an issue at Delta Faucet Company, we recognize that other competitors are most likely facing the same problem. It is a race to figure out the solution. We are successful because we are willing to take risks and finding a partner like Essentium who listens and won't give up until they help us find the right solution allows us to continue to push barriers and win the race."

Shackleford brings extensive experience from Global Fortune 500 companies, managing teams of engineers and supply chain professionals to design and implement reverse logistics, repair, and fulfillment solutions.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.essentium.com/

