Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 280i HT 3D Printer To Have First Public Debut in the US at Rapid + TCT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, will make the first public demonstration of the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 280i HT 3D Printer at Rapid + TCT. Designed to transform the factory floor, this groundbreaking industrial-level 3D printing system features independent dual extruders (IDEX). A first-of-its-kind, this true IDEX system is independent on both the Y and X axis, enabling manufacturers to 3D print multi-part builds at industrial speeds, even for parts with complex geometries.

According to a recently commissioned third-party study from Essentium, the majority (84 percent) of respondents feel that companies who invest in AM will have a clear competitive advantage in the next five years. However, 20 percent of executives report that industrial-scale 3D printing hardware is too expensive, and 37 percent are held back by the high cost of 3D printing material.

The HSE 280i HT addresses these obstacles by delivering large build volume, high-throughput production capabilities, and high-temperature material compatibility. For industrial-scale manufacturers in aerospace, electronics, automotive, and consumer goods, the HSE 280i HT provides functional prototyping and full-scale production using high-performance engineering filaments.

Five different build modes come standard with the 3D printer: single head mode, support mode, multi-process mode, copy mode, and independent mode. The HSE 280i HT is equipped with a non-slip, high torque extrusion system and linear servo motors, delivering 5x – 15x the throughput of similar competitors.

Essentium's research found that 96% of manufacturers want open ecosystems to give them more control. The HSE 280i HT can print with materials from Essentium's materials portfolio, such as PEEK, TPU, and nylon, as well as materials from other companies. As an open-material printer, the HSE 280i HT offers application flexibility and room to grow.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.