Essentium Independent Research: Additive Manufacturing Industry Continues to Show Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium®, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today unveiled the results of its latest independent research that paints a bright future for the AM industry. The fifth annual study, which reflects the opinions of manufacturing leaders, reveals that 95% of the respondents expect a significant increase in the use of AM technology in the next three to five years, with 41% of leaders projecting a dramatic surge.

While AM is maturing in its applications across manufacturing, the AM industry is still in its early stages, with room for further growth. Innovations in post-processing, software, materials, platforms, printers, and workforce development are expected to fuel this growth. The majority of respondents (85%) reported their executive leadership has a positive attitude towards AM, with almost half (48%) indicating they are "very positive."

The study results indicate that manufacturers are particularly focused on using certified materials that meet or exceed existing standards, a critical factor for industries like aerospace, medical, military, and automotive. A staggering 99% of the manufacturing leaders surveyed agreed on the importance of using certified materials for large-scale manufacturing, with 80% saying it was "very important" or "critically important."

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "It's encouraging to see the confidence of manufacturing leaders in the continued growth of AM technology. With over half of the respondents expecting the growth trend to continue and a third forecasting an acceleration, it is clear that AM will play a pivotal role in production manufacturing for many years. We are committed to supporting this growth by investing in innovation and ensuring that the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion platform and materials meet the high standards our customers demand."

