Essentium Introduces Industry-First Anti-Static Material To Advance Additive Manufacturing Applications In The Aerospace And Defense Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., today introduced Essentium TPU 58D-AS, an electrostatic discharge (ESD) safe and anti-static thermoplastic polyurethane filament that is available for the first time in color. Unlike other ESD-safe materials, which are only offered in black due to carbon additives, Essentium has developed an exclusive filament line in color. This new material is ideal for applications such as space vehicles and satellite manufacturing, where no-fly parts must be both ESD safe and red in color.

This innovation in material development results from a collaboration between Essentium and Croda to develop a unique anti-static filament line based on Croda Ionphase™ permanent anti-static additives. It has excellent impact strength, tear strength, and abrasion resistance and is safe for cleanroom and electronics manufacturing applications.

In addition to Essentium TPU 58D-AS, the company introduced two new high-performance, heat-resistant materials to expand the open ecosystem of industrial-scale additive manufacturing solutions so that manufacturers can quickly produce parts that meet their specific industry standards for reliability, repeatability, and performance.

Essentium PET-CF: 15 percent carbon fiber reinforced polyester filament made with Luvocom® 3F resin from LEHVOSS. This high performance yet affordable material is easy to print and offers both stiffness and strength and chemical resistance for common solvents. When annealed, it has a temperature resistance of more than 155˚C.

Essentium 9085: Made with SABIC's ULTEM™ 9085 resin, this material offers high heat resistance and mechanical strength for aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, electronic manufacturing, and tooling applications. The high impact strength, flammability, smoke, and toxicity resistance of Essentium 9085 makes it ideal for applications where durability and the ability to withstand high impact and heat is essential.

Essentium is collaborating with industry leaders, including LEHVOSS, Croda, and SABIC, to advance 3D printing platforms that provide an open ecosystem of materials to give manufacturers greater control of their innovation, more choice in materials, and industrial-scale production at ground-breaking economics.

Brandon Sweeney, Ph.D., Head of R&D for Materials and Co-founder, Essentium, Inc.: "Together with our partners, we have the science, compounds, and innovation to drive a step-change in polymer advancement, enabling manufacturers to use AM for applications never imagined before. By providing an open additive ecosystem with a range of high-performance materials, industry players now have a unique opportunity to rapidly produce parts for harsh and extreme environments on-demand, save money, reduce waste, and streamline the supply chain. From now on, the best organizations will be printing their way to success in the digital age."

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.

