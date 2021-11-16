Essentium Launches Advanced Additive Solutions to Unlock Distributed and Sustainable Manufacturing at Scale

Austin, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Formnext 2021, Essentium®, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced next-generation AM solutions that unlock throughput, performance, and competitive 3D printed part production. These solutions feature key innovations across machines, materials, and software to enable distributed and sustainable manufacturing at scale.

To meet growing worldwide demand for more choice in materials for production-scale 3D manufactured parts, Essentium is introducing Essentium PPS-CF, a 15% carbon fiber reinforced polyphenylene sulfide filament (PPS) made with LUVOCOM® 3F resin from LEHVOSS Group. PPS is a semicrystalline, high-performance polymer often used in numerous challenging applications in various industries. This material has an outstanding price-to-performance ratio with exceptional strength, stiffness, temperature, chemical and wear resistance. PPS is suitable in many cases instead of higher-priced super polymers as PAEKs (PEEK, PEKK).

Essentium PPS-CF is the primary tooling material for injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and expanded polystyrene foam molding. Manufacturers can replace many CNC aluminum soft tools with PPS-CF as it acts as a light-duty metal replacement, particularly where corrosion and chemical resistance are required.

Essentium is also launching a 5kg spool today at Formnext. Designed to eliminate bottlenecks in industrial-scale AM, the spool allows users to continuously print for large parts and tools, minimizing the number of spool swaps required and wasted filament.

To ensure high-quality parts fabrication, industrial-scale AM requires significant machine monitoring as a part moves from conception through production. Essentium is launching a mobile app to help additive manufacturers remotely monitor 3D printed part production. The Essentium Mobile App connects to an internal camera offered in the Essentium HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D Printer, allowing real-time monitoring of 3D prints to provide manufacturers greater transparency of their manufacturing processes. Monitoring remotely throughout the digital thread means manufacturers can evaluate machine and part performance more efficiently and minimize time to printed parts.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium, Inc.: "Manufacturers are under enormous pressure to drive agile supply chains that respond effectively to market needs. They are demanding AM solutions with engineering rigor to rapidly shift to finished part production or create high-quality tooling. Essentium is further expanding our ecosystem offerings to meet this need and deliver tangible value to customers across aerospace, automotive, and energy and alternatives industries, who are defining what's possible through distributed and sustainable manufacturing."

Essentium PPS-CF, 5kg Spool, and Mobile App will be on show at Formnext 2021 on Booth D41, Hall 12.1.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100D certified and ITAR registered.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.essentium.com

