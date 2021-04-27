Essentium Launches Breakthrough IDEX 3D Printer to Transform the Factory Floor

The HSE 280i HT 3D Printer delivers world-class print speeds of more than 500 mm/s, which is five to 15x faster than competitive offerings, by utilizing a non-slip, high torque extrusion system with all linear servo motors. Differing from most FFF processes that rely on a heated build chamber, the HSE 280i HT 3D Printer uses a multimodal heating method designed to heat the part, eliminating the need for manufacturers to wait for the chamber to heat up to start printing.

The HSE 280i HT 3D Printer is built to transform manufacturing floors and solve the AM issues of speed, strength, and scale, which have held back the shift from prototyping to full-scale production runs in industries including aerospace, electronics, automotive, contract manufacturing, and consumer goods.

In addition to introducing the HSE 280i HT 3D Printer, Essentium announced a new high-performance material to help manufacturers realize the full potential of industrial-scale AM and deliver on its commitment to creating a global, open ecosystem that puts customers in control of their innovation.

Developed in partnership with LEHVOSS Group, Essentium PP-CF is a 20% carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament made with LUVOCOM® 3F resin from LEHVOSS. This material is designed to deliver excellent mechanical performance combined with outstanding printability. It offers excellent chemical resistance and low surface energy, making it useful for silicone and urethane molding applications. Essentium PP-CF allows manufacturers to print chemically resistant, low surface energy parts with greater strength and stiffness than unreinforced polyolefins.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "The manufacturing industry is increasingly moving toward a leaner and more agile future enabled by AM. This is the beginning of radical change, where billions will be saved through new economic and production models. But this change requires continuous and unrelenting innovation to be able to do things not done before, to make parts that haven't been made before - and manufacture things that haven't been manufactured before. This is our goal with the launch of the industry's first true IDEX machine– we believe the HSE 280i HT 3D Printer is a game-changer giving manufacturers the ultimate machine tool to 3D print at scale."

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium Inc

Related Links

https://www.essentium.com

