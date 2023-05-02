Essentium Launches Essentium Altitude: The First Polycarbonate Material to Withstand Extreme Cold Temperatures Up to -60°C

AUSTIN, Texas

May 2, 2023

Essentium Altitude's extreme cold resistance properties make it suitable for high-altitude applications, such as drones and drone bodies, as well as outdoor housing, panel covers, electrical and transformer housings and covers, electrical line protections, and outdoor maintenance. The material is also ideal for use in cold outdoor environments in countries such as Norway and Alaska.

The material can be used on any open-source 3D printer, including the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 180 and HSE 280i 3D printing platforms. This gives industry players a unique opportunity to rapidly produce parts that can withstand cold temperatures on-demand, saving money, reducing waste, and streamlining the supply chain at the speed of relevance.

The Essentium team of world-class AM experts combined their knowledge of machines, materials, and manufacturing industries, to develop this material, enabling manufacturers to make their AM visions a reality. The material complies with Essentium's certificate of conformance, which provides individual spool traceability through the ISO and AS9100 quality process.

Said Nirup Nagabandi, Ph.D., Vice President of Materials Engineering, Essentium: "We are excited to introduce Essentium Altitude, our latest innovative material that drastically expands the usability of 3D printing for outdoor and high-altitude applications. Engineered to withstand extreme cold, ultraviolet rays, and flames, Essentium Altitude sets a new standard for high-performance parts in industries such as aerospace, automotive, cold storage, maintenance, and construction. We will continue working with our partners and customers to drive a step-change in polymer advancement, enabling manufacturers to use AM for applications never imagined."

Essentium Altitude is an addition to the company's comprehensive portfolio of engineering-grade materials, which includes the recently released Essentium Duratem.

Essentium Altitude is available for pre-order. For more information, visit the Essentium website.

About Essentium, Inc.

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

