Essentium Outlines Materials-First Approach at Formnext 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), will outline its materials-first approach to accelerate advanced manufacturing across industries at Formnext 2022. Despite the proven advantages of using AM technology for production, manufacturers struggle to adopt AM at scale. To help manufacturers achieve quality, reliability, and repeatability in volume AM production, Essentium will unveil its materials-first strategy that includes:

Certification: Essentium is certifying its entire portfolio of materials. A certificate of conformance provides individual spool traceability through the ISO and AS9100 quality process. Essentium is working with customers, including the U.S. Air Force to certify materials for uniform, repeatable and reliable part production.

Open Materials Machine: Essentium continues to advance the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE ™ ) 3D Printing Platform. This open materials machine can use any physically compatible material instead of requiring proprietary materials, usually at prohibitive cost levels. The system uses an open process that provides a significant amount of flexibility. Essentium's materials can also be used on any open source 3D printer.

Partnership: Essentium's material scientists work in deep partnership with clients to enable the optimal use of materials, technology, and processes. The team has worked directly with clients, such as Mercury Systems, Braskem and VirTex, to understand their needs and develop solutions precisely for their applications. The team also works with leading chemical and mineral specialists, such as Lehvoss Group and BASF, to develop high-performance materials that meet the standards required for industry applications in aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, biomedical and electronic manufacturing sectors.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "There is no doubt that manufacturers see the value of AM to rapidly produce parts on-demand, save money, reduce waste, and streamline the supply chain at the speed of relevance. However, lack of materials innovation is one of the reasons 3D printing has not gained deep traction in some industries. We are taking a different approach. The materials-first approach is the centerpiece of our end-to-end solution. It gives manufacturers greater control of their innovation, more choice in materials, and industrial-scale production at ground-breaking economics."

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

