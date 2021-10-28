Essentium to Launch HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D Printer at Formnext 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Compact powerhouse 3D Printer for cost-efficient AM production

Small footprint yet significant impact for demanding manufacturing environments

Open materials platform allows design freedom and flexibility to innovate

Essentium®, Inc. , a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced it will debut its newest 3D printing platform, the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D Printer, at Formnext this November. Featuring a new industrial design including a single dual extrusion print head, the latest addition to the Essentium HSE portfolio is designed to maximize the performance, reliability, and efficiency of parts production — all within a small footprint.

At 1168mm wide x 795 mm deep x 1687 mm high, the HSE 240 3D Printer is small enough to fit in small and medium-sized factory spaces and university labs. It features automatic filament switching to reduce downtime, creating more parts in a compact environment. The HSE 240 3D Printer has three print modes that can create highly accurate parts from different materials in a single print without sacrificing quality and performance.

The Essentium HSE 240 3D Printer meets the needs of even the most demanding industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and oil and gas, by speeding time to production of complex parts, while significantly reducing post-processing costs. As an open material platform, this 3D Printer allows customers flexibility in material printing options giving them design freedom to innovate and make their visions a reality.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "Whether a manufacturer is creating a one-off jig or scaling up their entire production, they need AM solutions that remove the complexity of traditional manufacturing and deliver savings in order of magnitude while speeding time to market. The small yet mighty Essentium HSE 240 HT Dual Extruder 3D Printer has been designed to empower manufacturers challenged with space constraints to enjoy transformative AM opportunities at the speed, scale, and economics they have come to rely on from Essentium."

The Essentium HSE 240 3D Printer will be demonstrated at Formnext 2021 on Booth D41, Hall 12.1.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials: https://essentium.com/press-room/

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.essentium.com

