Essentium to Showcase Advanced Materials and Applications for Additive Manufacturing at Scale

Demonstrates benefits and impact of an open ecosystem at Rapid + TCT 2022

May 17 - 19, 2022 | Booth 3831 | Huntington Place, Detroit, MI

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Rapid + TCT 2022, Essentium®, Inc., a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, will showcase innovations that enable companies to advance and expand their AM investments and operations. The company will demonstrate the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 280i HT 3D Printer, the first true independent dual extrusion system (IDEX) designed and developed for the demands of the factory floor. Together with Lehvoss, a leading innovator of chemical and mineral specialties, Essentium will also present a range of high temperature materials for production-scale 3D printed parts and showcase the HSE 180 HT 3D Printer in the Lehvoss Booth (2637).

The ground-breaking Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 280i HT 3D Printer features dual independent extruders (IDEX), independent on both the Y and X axis. This allows manufacturers to 3D print multi-part builds at industrial speeds, even for parts with complex geometries.

Recent independent research commissioned by Essentium found that all (100%) manufacturers surveyed want open ecosystems to give them more control. To meet the growing worldwide demand for more choice in materials for production-scale 3D manufactured parts, Essentium is demonstrating a range of materials at Rapid + TCT 2022 including:

Essentium PPS-CF: 15% carbon fiber reinforced polyphenylene sulfide filament made with Luvocom® 3F resin from Lehvoss. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semicrystalline polymer often used as a low-cost replacement for PEEK. This material has an outstanding price-to-performance ratio with exceptional strength, stiffness, temperature, and chemical and wear resistance.

Essentium PET-CF: 15% carbon fiber reinforced polyester filament made with Luvocom® 3F resin from Lehvoss. This high-performance material is easy to print and offers stiffness, strength, and chemical resistance for common solvents. When annealed, it has a temperature resistance of more than 155˚C.

Essentium PA-CF: PA-CF provides strong, durable, and heat-resistant prints. This is an economical and highly versatile material extensively used in 3D printing due to its durability, high-impact resistance, low moisture absorption, and ease of printing.

Said Blake Teipel, CEO of Essentium, Inc.: "Manufacturers want advanced manufacturing solutions like high-speed additive manufacturing to boost performance and drive sustainable growth. Our holistic end-to-end ecosystem solutions comprising additive machines, advanced polymer, and composite materials, bring together the speed, strength, and scale needed to unlock ground-breaking value for the future of manufacturing."

