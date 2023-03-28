Essentium Unveils Breakthrough Duratem Material, Shattering Barriers in High-Performance Additive Manufacturing

Withstands temperatures of 150°C, 5x the impact of PEI 9085

Industry-first material unlocks new AM applications for aerospace, automotive, and rail industries

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today launched Duratem, the AM industry's first high-impact and high-temperature thermoplastic material. The high-performance material enables new AM applications for aerospace, automotive, and railway industries, enabling manufacturers to rapidly produce end parts that meet industry standards for reliability, repeatability, and performance.

Duratem offers impact resistance five times that of PEI 9085 while being comparable in price. The material can withstand temperatures of 150°C and is resistant to Flame, Smoke, and Toxicity (FST) and passed FAR 25.853 FST testing. Other HT materials on the market, including PEI 9085, PEEK, PEKK, and PPS, cannot withstand very high impact and are expensive, prohibiting their use in many applications. Essentium's Duratem is a versatile material suitable for a wide range of applications, from aerospace and automotive parts to maintenance uses such as replacing clamping blocks and switch covers. It is also ideal for railway components, including ventilators and covers.

Essentium used a multi-layered filament technology and worked with its partners in an open ecosystem to develop the material. The company is working with the U.S. Airforce to qualify Duratem for flight-worthy parts.

Duratem is an open material that can be used on high-temperature 3D printing machines, including the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 180 HT and HSE 280i HT 3D printing platforms. The material complies with Essentium's certificate of conformance, which provides individual spool traceability through the ISO and AS9100 quality process.

Said Nirup Nagabandi, Ph.D., Vice President, Materials Engineering, Essentium: "Innovative advancements in materials are fueling the adoption of AM in transportation industries. The expanding variety of materials, including Duratem, enables the production of high-performance parts suitable for diverse applications. Our focus on open materials reflects our dedication to providing customers with breakthrough materials and technologies that allow them to explore new possibilities in additive manufacturing."

Duratem is available now, and Essentium is accepting orders from customers worldwide.

About Essentium, Inc.

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

