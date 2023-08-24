Essentium Unveils Innovative Physical Filament Store to Transform 3D Printing in Austin

Store unites innovation, expertise, and sustainability to accelerate growth of 3D Printing

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. , a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced the launch of its physical filament store in Austin, Texas. This strategic move is a direct result of the partnership Essentium recently formed with 3D-Fuel and aims to expand 3D printing possibilities and foster local maker engagement. The store not only offers premium quality USA-made filaments but also encourages collaboration and education, empowering makers to fully embrace the capabilities of 3D printing technology.

The brick-and-mortar venture aims to provide technical insights, inspire innovation, and offer the latest 3D printing technology to the local community. With over four years of local filament manufacturing experience, Essentium is committed to engaging with Austin makers and sharing its expertise.

There is currently no dedicated brick-and-mortar store for the 3D printing community in Austin, TX, metro. Addressing this gap, Austin 3D Printing draws insights from 3D-Fuel's success with a similar store in Fargo, ND, providing face-to-face interactions with 3D printing experts, coupled with expedited same-day printing services.

The partnership expands options for 3D printing professionals, educators, and hobbyists by offering over 40 colors, including Tough Pro PLA+ and other popular filaments. The alliance ensures accessible materials, enabling diverse applications and contributing to local sustainability, all made in USA.

Demonstrating environmental responsibility, Essentium will also introduce spool recycling services, allowing customers to repurpose spools, minimize waste, and support sustainability.

Said Nirup Nagabandi, Ph.D., Vice President of Materials Engineering, Essentium, "Our physical filament store embodies innovation and offers cutting-edge 3D printing tech for makers. It aims to redefine accessibility, making 3D printing tangible and interactive. The store bridges technology with personal interaction, creating a dynamic space where visitors can engage with experts, receive expert material guidance, and actively participate in immersive tours that demystify the intricate process of filament production."

