Essentium's Materials-First Approach Unlocks Value of Additive Manufacturing on the Factory Floor

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Formnext 2022, Essentium, Inc. ® , a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, will showcase how its materials-first approach is helping customers to manufacture 3D printed parts without compromising on quality. The company will showcase the advanced capabilities of the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platform and innovative materials certified for industrial 3D printed parts and tooling.

Additive manufacturing is moving far beyond its original prototyping applications to play an integral part in manufacturers' production lines. However, before AM can reach its full potential, there needs to be a broader set of materials that can meet customers' requirements for expected reliability, repeatability, and performance of 3D printed parts in industrial environments.

According to a recently commissioned independent research study from Essentium, most (89 percent) manufacturers feel that 3D printing for large-scale manufacturing will grow across the manufacturing industry over the next five years. However, 32 percent of executives believe materials require innovation to see the next breakthrough in adoption.

Essentium is helping manufacturers achieve quality, reliability, and repeatability in volume AM production through:

Certification: Essentium is certifying its entire portfolio of materials. A certificate of conformance provides individual spool traceability through the ISO and AS9100 quality process. Essentium is working with customers, including the U.S. Air Force to certify materials for uniform, repeatable and reliable part production.

Open-Source Machine: Essentium continues to advance the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platform. This open-source machine can use any physically compatible material instead of requiring proprietary materials, usually at prohibitive cost levels. The system uses an open process that provides a significant amount of flexibility. Essentium's materials can also be used on any open-source 3D printer.

Partnership: Essentium's material scientists work with customers and partners in an open ecosystem to deliver material breakthroughs that enable unparalleled agility and economics in manufacturing.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "Materials innovation is central to the revolutionary shift to large-scale additive manufacturing. Essentium is committed to providing a powerful platform for manufacturers to establish true machine-material compatibility, helping them drive significant performance improvements in 3D printed parts and tooling. Through new material innovations, certification, and partnering with industry leaders, we aim to drive a quantum leap in additive manufacturing that guarantees accuracy and quality even for complex parts and applications."

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified and ITAR registered.

