Essiac from Canada International™ Introduces ESSIAC Gold™ Featuring AHCC®

ESSIAC Gold™ consists of four whole plant™ ingredients: burdock root, sheep sorrel, slippery elm, and Indian rhubarb, as well as AHCC®. AHCC possesses immune-modulating properties shown through 30 human clinical trials to stimulate white blood cell production, crucial for the immune system.

"ESSIAC Gold is the most concentrated Essiac formula, intended for those battling acute illness and requiring powerful immune support. Although, it can be used daily by anyone looking to enhance their wellness," said Essiac From Canada International Co-Founder, Lucille Perreault, PhD.

ESSIAC Gold™ contains concentrated burdock root, which supports the immune system, helps the body combat inflammatory diseases,1 and contains antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage by free radicals.2 Free radical cell damage can result in diabetes, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous system diseases.3 Sheep sorrel strengthens the walls of cells, offers strong antiviral properties,4 and can help prevent the destruction of red blood cells.

A therapeutic dose of ESSIAC GOLD™ is four capsules per day, with 1-2 per day for general health maintenance. A normal regimen should include six bottles. Each bottle contains 60 capsules.

Essiac From Canada International offers a complete product line of premium Essiac® dietary supplements which honor the formulation first introduced in 1922 by Canadian Nurse, Rene Caisse, who was inspired by Ontario's Ojibwa nation's traditional herbal remedies.

Essiac From Canada International produces ESSIAC Gold, ESSIAC Herbal Powder, ESSIAC Extract, and ESSIAC Vegetable Capsules, which are all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, and free of pesticides.

