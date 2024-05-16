ESSIE ENCOURAGES CREATION THROUGH COLOR WITH INTRODUCTION OF NAIL ART STUDIO

introducing jelly gloss:

Crafted with a sheer yet buildable formula, the jelly gloss collection offers layers of fun, striking the perfect balance between a juicy glaze and luscious coverage. with nine captivating shades including arctic jelly, ink jelly, cheek jelly, and more, this collection–which can be worn alone, layered, paired, or over any essie color – ignites a spectrum of possibilities, allowing users to create color stories all their own.

experience mesmerizing special effects:

Designed to transcend ordinary manicures, the special effects range delivers mesmerizing show-stopping effects with nine unique finishes. From flaky pearls to pixel pearls and satin chromes, each formula fuses duo-chrome flips with holographic & light-reflecting finishes, enabling wearers to customize their nail journey for a hi-beam dream. Whether worn over bare, layered or over any essie color, these effects promise an artsy, creative touch that captivates.

"The essie brand at its core has always encouraged self-expression and the notion of living life in color," notes Amy Whang, U.S. President of essie, Garnier and Maybelline New York. "The launch of Nail Art Studio brings us closer to not only fitting into the trends we love - but providing the tools and inspiration to set them. We are excited to see essie enthusiasts unleash their inner artists and elevate their nail game like never before."

essie fans can expect to see nail art studio brought to life in new and exciting ways this summer, beginning with its debut on TikTok Shop. The launch will mark essie's inaugural venture into the platform's shopping functionality. Additionally, essie brand presence is planned at RuPaul's DragCon LA, presented by World of Wonder and taking place July 19-20, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the nail art studio lineup will be seen highlighted as a tool for colorful self-expression. Tickets are available for purchase at rupaulsdragcon.com.

Both jelly gloss and special effects are now available for purchase for $13.00 each at select pharmacies and retailers. For more information, please visit www.essie.com/nail-polish/nail-art-studio .

about essie:

America's nail salon expert, essie aims to inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit and style that touches people everywhere. The salon-quality formula and catchy, whimsical names have led to the creation of thousands of shades. For more than 35 years, essie has been a color authority and leader in nail luxury, committed to high-quality standards with an award-winning line of nail polishes and nail care products. Started in 1981 by our namesake Essie Weingarten, essie continues to delight the color-obsessed with a love shared all over the world.

