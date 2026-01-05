ESSIE INTRODUCES BREAK FIX: OUR FIRST-TO-MARKET LIQUID NAIL PATCH

An innovative, seamless repair solution for broken nails

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its legacy of innovation in nail care, essie is redefining nail repair with the launch of Break Fix, our first-to-market liquid nail patch designed to address the #1 most searched nail concern: broken nails. No more trimming every nail to match the length of the broken one or deferring to tedious hacks to patch a break. With so many nail hacks out there, it's hard to know what works. This breakthrough innovation is the new simplified solution to patch breaks, snags, & tears — delivering up to five days of wear.

essie break fix liquid nail patch

Inspired by liquid bandage technology, Break Fix is a spot treatment that transforms from a liquid to a solid upon application and is designed specifically for breaks, featuring a thin, transparent formula that adheres instantly to nail breaks, creating a smooth, seamless, yet durable patch that disappears on contact. Break Fix results are optimal for use on bare nails, but it can also be used over existing polish as a quick fix. Plus, Break Fix can be used as a preventative strengthener when applied on nail tips to help protect against future breaks, snags, and tears. With a precision brush applicator, fast-drying formula, and portable pack Break Fix offers a practical solution for at-home or on-the-go nail repair. Perfect for special occasions, travel, or to maintain the length of your nails between salon appointments.

"Consumers today are looking for solutions that feel intuitive, essential, and easily integrated into their beauty routines," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, President of Maybelline & essie USA. "At essie, we know a nail break can instantly derail a great manicure — and even your day. As the first liquid nail patch of its kind, Break Fix ensures no one has to sacrifice a manicure they love for one broken nail, offering a simple, on-the-go solution whenever life happens."

Built for durability and discretion, Break Fix delivers targeted nail repair without disrupting the look or longevity of a manicure. The lightweight, transparent formula offers a flexible, targeted solution that performs on everyday breakage, post-service damage, and naturally weak or brittle nails. Key benefits include:

Save a mani: Patch breaks, snags, and tears for up to 5 days

for up to 5 days Maintain your nail length – no more trimming every nail for one break! Apply on nail tips or areas prone to breaking, to protect against breaks, snags, and tears.

– no more trimming every nail for one break! Apply on nail tips or areas prone to breaking, to protect against breaks, snags, and tears. Invisible protection with a seamless, transparent finish that disappears under polish

with a seamless, transparent finish that disappears under polish Easy, mess-free application fast-drying formula and precise brush for at-home or on-the-go fixes. Because you'll never know when you'll have a break!

Break Fix features a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients and is formulated without formaldehyde – underscoring essie's continued focus on thoughtful, elevated nail care. As part of essie care, Break Fix reinforces the brand's belief that color performs best when supported by healthy nails, seamlessly bridging care and color in one essential solution.

essie's Break Fix Liquid Nail Patch will be available beginning January 5th at Target, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok shop, and essie.com for $12.00. For more information, visit essie on Instagram and TikTok @essie.

About essie

America's nail salon expert, essie aims to inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit and style that touches people everywhere. The salon-quality formula and catchy, whimsical names have led to the creation of thousands of shades. For more than 40 years, essie has been a color authority and leader in nail luxury, committed to high-quality standards with an award-winning line of nail polishes and nail care products. Started in 1981 by our namesake Essie Weingarten, essie continues to delight the color-obsessed with a love shared all over the world.

