Essilor and Quisitive Employ Rapid Application Development to Adapt to New Operational Norms

Quisitive enables leading ophthalmic lens provider to rollout appointment application to help eye care offices safely reopen around the globe

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions (TSXV: QUIS) and Essilor Group (Essilor), the world's leading ophthalmic lens manufacturer, leveraged their partnership to enable Essilor to safely reopen doctor's offices during the COVID-19 pandemic by rapidly developing the EyeBookNow online appointment system and rolling it out globally within weeks.

Unlike the U.S., most countries allow people to walk in and be fitted for new corrective lens without an appointment, but due to COVID-19, this practice was no longer safe. Essilor turned to Quisitive to innovate quickly with a new appointment application.

Quisitive's team worked aggressively to develop an application solution, which leverages the most innovative technologies in modern code-base and is activated by the public cloud. To achieve this feat, Quisitive collaborated with Essilor experts, displaying our full ability to deliver on our advanced specialization in modern application development.

"This project was entirely driven by COVID-19," said Justin Weinberg, vice president, global digital Technology at Essilor. "Quisitive developers were extremely collaborative, agile and worked within extremely tight timeframes."

"As a Microsoft partner with advanced specialization in Modern Application Development in Azure, Quisitive was excited to help Essilor take advantage of the cloud and respond to COVID-19," said Steven Balusek, Senior VP, Quisitive Global Solution Development.

Read the full case study here.

About Essilor of America, Inc.

Essilor, the leading manufacturer of optical lenses in the United States, is driven by the company's mission of improving lives by improving sight. A pioneer in the development and production of ophthalmic lenses, Essilor employs more than 10,000 people throughout North America. Essilor manufactures optical lenses under the VARILUX®, CRIZAL®, TRANSITIONS®, XPERIO UV™, EYEZEN™ and other Essilor brand names. Essilor of America, Inc. (Essilor) is a subsidiary of Paris-based Essilor International.

About Quisitive

Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions such as CRG emPerformTM and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices across North America. For more information, visit http://www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive. TSXV: QUIS.

