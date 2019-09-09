Essilor of America, Inc. Donates New Mobile Clinic to Essilor Vision Foundation

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for back to school, Essilor of America has donated a brand new, custom-made mobile clinic to Essilor Vision Foundation's (EVF) Kids Vision for Life program. The new vehicle will be used to provide vision exams and eyeglasses to students in need in Dallas County.

"Essilor's mission is improving lives by improving sight, and one way we fulfill that mission is through our commitment to Essilor Vision Foundation," says Rick Gadd, President, Essilor of America. "We are proud to support EVF with this new mobile clinic that will help the foundation continue to provide essential vision services to children in our community."

Helping kids in need

Kids Vision For Life is EVF's cornerstone program and brings vision services to low-income children at no cost to the family through mobile clinics at schools, school vision days, community vision fests, and other special events. Founded in 2008, Kids Vision for Life solves one of the main barriers children face — access to vision care. Each mobile clinic is able to provide on-site vision exams and, in many cases, finished prescription glasses for the kids the same day.

The new clinic was made especially for the program and is a medical unit that includes the latest lab and refraction equipment. It has a more efficient interior layout, exterior solar panels and even an awning outside to make it more comfortable for kids who are waiting for their vision exam.

"Essilor of America's generous donation comes at an ideal time for local schoolchildren," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director of Essilor Vision Foundation. "Tens of thousands of kids have gotten vision care and glasses they otherwise would not have received thanks to Kids Vision for Life. We look forward to kicking off a new school year helping even more children get the clear vision they need to succeed in school and in life thanks to our new mobile clinic."

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, nonprofit organization, based in Dallas, Texas, committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more or to donate, visit Essilor Vision Foundation at www.evfusa.org / 1-866-385-0447.

Related Images

essilor-vision-foundation-logo.jpg

Essilor Vision Foundation logo

essilor-vision-foundation-mobile.jpg

Essilor Vision Foundation mobile clinic

Colorful mobile vision clinic

evf-president-becky-palm-and.jpg

EVF President Becky Palm and Nalanie

Woman in blue dress and young girl in pink top

walman-optical-president-marty.jpg

Walman Optical President Marty Bassett gives an eye exam on EVF's new mobile clinic

Man in blue blazer giving a vision exam to young girl

