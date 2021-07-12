Essilor Vision Foundation and Dentons Bring Vision Care to People in Need

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey finds that more than half of parents are worried about their children's vision and the effects of increased screen time. While approximately one in five Americans prioritizes getting regular eye exams, many face barriers to vision care. Dentons is helping families overcome these barriers by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

Dentons is the world's largest law firm and has been contributing to EVF since 2017. This year, their total lifetime giving reached $40,000.

"EssilorLuxottica's mission to 'help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest' is not just about helping people with their ophthalmic health. It is about promoting vision care equity ― providing every child, every person, the gift of accurate eyesight, so that they can see the whiteboard, read a book, and gaze at the horizon and imagine the beyond. It is about community, inclusion and our collective and fundamental humanity," said Gadi Weinreich, Health Care law partner at Dentons. "Dentons is exceedingly proud to support Essilor Vision Foundation's unwavering commitment to providing vision care access for all."

Kids need regular eye exams

Parents have good reason to be concerned about their kids' eye health, since twice as many kids are spending more than four hours a day online during the pandemic than before. Here are some common signs and symptoms to look for that could mean a child is having trouble seeing clearly:

Sitting too close to the TV

Holding a book or digital device too close

Complaining of headaches or tired eyes

Squinting or tilting the head to see better

Rubbing eyes frequently

Parents whose kids exhibit any of these behaviors should take their child to an eye doctor for an exam. However, families across the country continue to face financial uncertainty and need help covering basic expenses such as medical care. By contributing to EVF, Dentons is enabling the foundation to offer programs for charitable eye doctors who treat patients in need.

One of these programs is the Changing Life through Lenses® (CLTL) Relief Fund, which is designed to support the philanthropic efforts of eye doctors around the U.S. Eye doctors who enroll and provide vision services to eligible charitable patients* can receive up to $1,500.

"Good vision for kids is more important than ever, and EVF is committed to helping every child have a better life through better sight," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director. "EVF is deeply appreciative of Dentons' generous support that allows us to strive to fulfill our mission of eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences."

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring vision services to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

* Eligible patients are those at or around the poverty level without insurance for this pair of glasses as reasonably determined by the provider.

