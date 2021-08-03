Essilor Vision Foundation And FitnessGram by The Cooper Institute Partner To Reward Teachers, School Nurses And School Staff

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and FitnessGram® by The Cooper Institute are raising awareness about the importance of clear vision and physical activity among teachers, school nurses and school staff through EVF's Champions for Sight™ program. FitnessGram is promoting EVF's "$5,000 Reasons to be a Champion for Sight" sweepstakes* that encourages educators to sign up for the Champions for Sight program and gives them the chance to win cash.

The Cooper Institute developed the FitnessGram assessment in 1982 to measure student physical fitness levels. FitnessGram assesses health-related components of fitness of more than 10 million students across the country in over 20,000 schools. Through this partnership, both organizations are prioritizing the importance of vision, since 80 percent of what kids learn through age 12 is visual. The ability to see clearly impacts other aspects of a child's life as well including self-confidence, socialization, and the ability to perform well in sports and other physical activities.

Teachers and school nurses are often the first adults to recognize that a child may have a vision problem. This sweepstakes comes as many kids around the country are getting ready to go back to school, and reinforces EVF's commitment to helping school staff highlight the importance of clear vision and physical activity.

Entering is easy

The sweepstakes runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, and is free to enter and win. Teachers, nurses and school administrators can enter at 5000reasons.com. They can increase their chances of winning by following EVF on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, and sharing the contest through email, text and their social media. Parents are also encouraged to share the sweepstakes with the teachers, nurses and administrators at their kids' schools.

A total of $5,000 in cash will be awarded to 10 winners -- one $2,500 cash prize, four $500 cash prizes, and five $100 cash prizes. Four of the $100 prizes will be awarded from Aug. 16 to Sept. 7 to educators who follow EVF on Instagram, like a post, and tag two colleagues. The remaining six winners will be selected on Oct. 7.

"At The Cooper Institute, we focus on the 'whole child' and recognize that vision is a key component of academic achievement and physical fitness," says Laura DeFina, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cooper Institute. "Our priority with this important partnership is to raise awareness about good vision and the role it plays in helping students achieve better fitness and academic success."

"As America's children head back to school, EVF wants to ensure they have the clear vision they need to succeed," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "FitnessGram is a widely used and respected tool, and we are delighted to partner with The Cooper Institute to help schoolchildren get clear vision and to support dedicated educators."

Be a Champion for Sight and help ensure that kids across the country have access to the critical vision care they need to reach their potential.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more, visit www.evfusa.org.

About the FitnessGram by Cooper Institute

FitnessGram by The Cooper Institute is the leading evidence-based physical fitness assessment and reporting tool to promote health-related fitness for millions of students across the country. The assessment results allow school leaders, educators and policymakers to make data-driven decisions that improve student health and is part of The Cooper Institute's mission to promote life-long health and wellness through research and education. To learn more, visit FitnessGram.net.

About The Cooper Institute

The Cooper Institute was established as a nonprofit in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, to promoting life-long health and wellness worldwide through research, education and advocacy. By improving public health, The Cooper Institute helps people lead better, longer lives now and Well. Into the Future. To learn more, visit CooperInstitute.org.

*No purchase necessary to enter the $5,000 Reasons to be a Champions for Sight Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and are K-12 teachers, school nurses or school administrators who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 7/31/21. Starts 12:01 AM CT on 8/1/21 and ends 11:59 PM CT on 9/30/21. For complete rules and eligibility, visit https://www.evfusa.org/sweepstakes-rules-cfs. Sponsor: Essilor Vision Foundation

