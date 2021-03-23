Essilor Vision Foundation and GPN Technologies Are Passionate About Clear Vision

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., more than 40 million people, including 12 million children, have vision problems and are not getting the vision correction they need to see clearly. GPN Technologies is dedicated to helping underserved communities by partnering with Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

GPN Technologies delivers data-driven technology solutions that empower eye care professionals to make informed decisions, helping them keep their businesses profitable and competitive. The company provides analytics to ophthalmic practitioners through its EDGEPro platform and industry intelligence to business groups, consultants, and manufacturers.

Since 2018, GPN Technologies has donated $75,000 to EVF, including a significant contribution of $25,000 in 2020, to help the foundation continue to support eye doctors and eye care professionals who dedicate their careers to helping people see clearly. These contributions help fund EVF programs such as See Kids Soar®, an in-office cause marketing program, and Changing Life through Lenses®, which offers free lenses, lab services and complete glasses to vision non-profits and charitable eye doctors who provide vision care to patients who are financially in need or lack insurance coverage. Eye doctors can learn more at evfusa.org/ODprograms.

"For us, supporting the ophthalmic industry is not just our business, it's our passion," says GPN Technologies President and CEO Ed Buffington. "We believe in EVF's mission, and we know that these programs are more important now than ever. GPN is committed to a strong partnership with EVF to help improve quality of life through better sight for those most in need."

"EVF believes even more people will need help getting vision care during the ongoing pandemic," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "We are grateful to GPN Technologies, whose support makes it possible for us to continue to focus on our mission and to help eye doctors around the country provide critical vision care to those most in need."

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring vision services to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

