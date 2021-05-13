Essilor Vision Foundation and Triangle Visions Optometry Announce Charitable Partnership

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Triangle Visions Optometry are proud to announce a partnership through EVF's See Kids Soar® program. See Kids Soar is an in-office cause campaign intended to inspire parents, patients and eye doctors' staff to adopt the cause of vision, and give them an opportunity to raise awareness and funds. Triangle Visions Optometry will launch the program in all of its 22 practices in May.

"Everyone at Triangle Visions Optometry has a heart for giving back and serving communities that have limited or no access to eye care," says Anthony Clark, OD, Owner, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. "We are delighted to participate in See Kids Soar to help people in need get vision care, and to educate our patients about the importance of regular eye exams for themselves and their families." The goal of the partnership is to raise $25,000 to help people in underserved areas receive essential vision care.

At Triangle Visions Optometry, service -- anticipating needs and making every patient matter -- is one of the five core values that drives the company every day. For nearly 40 years, Triangle Visions Optometry has been dedicated to providing eye care to North and South Carolina, including serving communities without access to vision care.

Doing good is good for business

Research shows that supporting a cause is good for the community and for an eye doctor's business. In fact, 87 percent of consumers polled as part of a study said they would support a company that advocated for an issue they cared about.

"We are thrilled that Triangle Visions Optometry is participating in See Kids Soar and raising awareness about the importance of children's eye health in their communities," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "Essilor Vision Foundation empowers children to reach their full potential by giving them the ability to see clearly, and we could not do it without the support of charitable eye doctors. Through these relationships, we are able to reach more consumers and bring life-changing vision care to underserved communities around the country."

EVF believes it takes a community to serve the millions of people in the U.S. who need vision care. Visit http://www.evfusa.org/ODprograms to learn more.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

About Triangle Visions Optometry

Triangle Visions Optometry has been providing The Carolinas with advanced eye care for over 40 years. Although the field of optometry has certainly evolved, our recipe for success is as simple and effective today as it was when we opened in 1973: our patients receive the perfect combination of modern care and friendly "old-fashioned doctoring." You're never just another patient to us - you're a valued member of our practice family. With offices across North and South Carolina, Triangle Visions Optometry serves The Carolinas by providing yearly exams, eyewear, contact lenses, ocular disease management, and vision therapy. We also diagnose and manage multiple medical eye conditions, including diabetes, cataract, dry eye, eye injury and infection. This comprehensive approach to eye care means that our patients receive everything they need related to their eyes, all under one roof!

