Essilor Vision Foundation and Vision Source® Announce Charitable Partnership

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Vision Source® are proud to announce a partnership through EVF's See Kids Soar® program. See Kids Soar is an in-office campaign that raises awareness and funds for the cause of vision.

Vision Source members enrolled in See Kids Soar will receive materials to educate patients about the importance of vision. The program also can help eye doctors leverage a cause that directly relates to their business and strengthen their ties to the community. An EVF survey found that 85% of consumers stated the cause of vision was important or very important to them. In addition, 61% of customers said they would choose an eye doctor who supports a charitable cause over one who does not.

"One of our four doctors is a pediatric optometrist, so young patients hold a sweet spot in our hearts. We encounter children daily who are struggling with poor eyesight, and it is our responsibility to help them when we can without obstacles such as money," says Shannon Kleinwolterink, Practice Administrator for New Bern & Pamlico Family Eye Care. "The relief you see in a patient's eyes when you tell them you can help is priceless. Our practices will continue our partnership with Essilor Vision Foundation, as we have seen firsthand how it can make a difference in a patient's life, and ours as well."

"Vision Source has a proud history of philanthropy, and we are thrilled to partner with EVF to help end the vision crisis in the U.S.," says General Manager Jeff Duncan. "Our members are passionate about giving back, and participating in See Kids Soar is an important way that they can make an impact and change the lives of children in their communities around the country."

Being charitable is not new to Vision Source. The organization currently supports private practice optometrists impacted by catastrophic events through the Vision Source Foundation which provides financial assistance to impacted ODs. The company also works with Optometry Giving Sight to bring sight and hope to people who are blind or vision impaired through the establishment of sustainable eyecare services in underserved areas around the world.

"We are delighted that Vision Source is expanding its charitable efforts by launching See Kids Soar with its members," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "We know their support will help us provide essential vision services to even more children who otherwise would not be able to afford it." Ninety percent of every dollar raised through See Kids Soar helps fund programs providing vision exams and glasses for children in need, as well as educating the general public on the importance of eye health care.

EVF believes it takes a community to serve the millions of children and adults in the U.S. who need vision care. Partnerships with organizations like Vision Source go a long way toward helping the foundation fulfill its mission of eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. Visit evfusa.org/ODprograms to learn more.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's most extensive network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,500 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry-leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com.

