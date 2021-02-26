Essilor Vision Foundation and Walman Help Bring Vision Care to People Who Need It the Most

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charitable giving and community involvement are core values for optical company Walman. The company demonstrates its commitment to philanthropy by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) in a number of ways.

Walman partners with the foundation to help people with vision problems get the critical vision care they otherwise could not afford. Walman's contribution of $50,000 in 2020, in lieu of supporting EVF's canceled 2020 Golf Classic enables EVF to further its mission of eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences.

In addition to the company's generous donation, Walman has an ongoing commitment to the cause of vision through their Kids With a Vision program. For every pair of digitally surfaced lenses treated with non-glare treatment produced by Walman Optical labs and purchased by participating eye care professionals through Dec. 31, 2021, Walman Optical will donate $5.00 to EVF. Since its launch in 2019, Kids With a Vision has raised more than $185,000, and the program has been renewed for a third year.

Walman has been an invaluable partner of EVF since 2008, and CEO Marty Bassett serves on the foundation's board of directors. "Our mission is enriching the lives of our customers, employees and the communities we serve through better vision," Bassett says. "Everyone who does business with Walman knows how important philanthropy is to us. By supporting organizations like Essilor Vision Foundation, we are making our charitable outreach even more impactful."

EVF's partnerships are a key part of the foundation's efforts to fulfill its mission of eliminating poor vision and providing resources so people across the U.S. can see clearly. "Our donors play an instrumental role in building awareness and educating consumers about the cause of vision," explains Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "Walman is a company that truly cares and, with their support, we are able to reach new audiences and bring life-changing vision care to underserved communities around the country."

Thanks to the generosity and commitment of Walman, EVF is helping underprivileged people live a better life through better sight. Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring clear vision to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

Contact:

Meredith Marmurek

[email protected]

214-850-3642

Related Images

essilor-vision-foundation-logo.jpg

Essilor Vision Foundation logo

SOURCE Essilor Vision Foundation