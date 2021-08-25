Essilor Vision Foundation And Winchester Vision Care Help Kids Start The School Year Right With Clear Vision

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a new school year for kids around the country, and no matter the age or grade, there's one thing all students need to succeed - clear vision. Winchester Vision Care is doing its part to provide vision services to children in need by participating in Walman Optical's Kids With a Vision program that benefits Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF). This is the third year that Walman Optical has supported EVF through Kids With a Vision.

Kids With a Vision raises funds to provide vision care to children in underserved communities around the country who otherwise would not receive essential eye exams and glasses. For every pair of digitally surfaced lenses treated with non-glare treatment produced by Walman Optical labs purchased by participating eye care professionals through December 31, 2021, Walman will donate $5.00* to EVF.

"Through Kids With a Vision, we have found we can help kids receive a free pair of glasses simply by getting patients into their needed lenses," says Winchester Vision Care Practice Administrator Clarissa Emswiler. Patients are embracing the program. "Patients are happy to be a part of a program where they are making a difference by purchasing something they already need. Many have commented that they are happy to know their donations are helping kids in need get glasses." Emswiler adds that the biggest benefit to the practice is "the satisfaction of knowing we have patients helping out a great program."

Winchester Vision Care appreciates Walman Optical for making it easy to participate in Kids With a Vision. "Walman has done a great job of helping us promote the program to keep our patients and our community aware of what we are supporting," Emswiler adds. "We truly cannot think of a simpler way to help kids in need, and we plan to participate in Kids With a Vision for a long time."

"It is estimated that one in four children in the United States has a vision issue significant enough to affect their ability to learn. Vision impacts every aspect of a child's life, from learning, confidence and social interaction to participation in activities such as sports, art and music," explains Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "With the generous support of Walman and practices like Winchester Vision Care, we will continue to provide eye exams and glasses for the millions of children in this country who lack proper vision care."

Children rely on eye care professionals, parents, teachers and communities to be advocates for their vision care. Together, Essilor Vision Foundation, Walman Optical, and participating eye care practices are empowering children to reach their full potential by giving them the ability to see clearly.

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

