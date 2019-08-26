Essilor Vision Foundation Encourages Parents to Take the Essilor 20/20 Vision Pledge

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for back to school, Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) is joining Essilor of America to raise awareness about the urgent need for children across the nation to receive total vision care with the Essilor 20/20 Vision Pledge. Parents are encouraged to make an online commitment to seek an eye care professional who will prioritize their child's vision. Parents also can be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a comprehensive eye exam and glasses for their child, and glasses for the child's entire school (K-12). EVF will bring the doctors, provide the vision exams and deliver the glasses, all at the winning school.

The Essilor 20/20 Vision Pledge sweepstakes runs through Sept. 25, and the winning school is anticipated to be announced on World Sight Day on Oct. 10, 2019. Visit www.2020visionpledge to learn more.

Essilor Vision Foundation refers to vision impairment as an invisible problem because unlike hunger or tooth decay, children often do not even know they cannot see clearly. To them, blurry eyesight is normal. That is why EVF encourages all parents to take the Essilor 2020 Vision Pledge to help as many children as possible get the clear vision they need to soar in life.

Many parents likely do not know that children should have a complete eye exam between age six and 12 months, again at age three, before starting first grade and annually through age 17. There are several reasons why eye exams are essential for children:

One in four children in the U.S. has a vision issue significant enough to affect their ability to learn.

Up to 80 percent of what a child learns is through their eyes.

80 percent of vision impairment can be prevented or cured, often with a pair of glasses.

In addition, vision impairment is one of the most prevalent disabling conditions among children in the U.S., yet many parents are unable to identify if their child has a vision issue. As many as 44 percent of parents are unaware that behavioral problems can be an indication that a child's vision is impaired. Here are some common signs that a child might have a vision problem:

Consistently sitting too close to the TV or holding a book or digital device too close

Rubbing eyes frequently

Complaining of headaches or tired eyes

Squinting or tilting the head to see better

Losing his place while reading or using a finger to guide his eyes when reading

Experiencing sensitivity to light and/or excessive tearing

Closing one eye to read, watch TV or see better

Avoiding activities which require near vision, such as reading or homework, or distance vision, such as participating in sports or other recreational activities

Avoiding using a computer or tablet

Having trouble in school

"Vision impacts every aspect of a child's life, from learning, confidence and social interaction to participation in activities such as sports, art and music," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director of Essilor Vision Foundation. "We are delighted to partner with Essilor to encourage parents to make clear vision a priority not only for their children but for an entire school."

Essilor Vision Foundation strives to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world clearly. EVF's programs focus on overcoming the barriers to vision care so fewer children slip through the cracks. The organization partners with eye doctors, non-profits, schools and communities to provide vision screenings, vision exams and eyeglasses to underserved children at no cost to their families. Learn more at www.evfusa.org.

Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, nonprofit organization, based in Dallas, Texas, committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more or to donate, visit Essilor Vision Foundation at www.evfusa.org.

