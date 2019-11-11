Essilor Vision Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $1 Million

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF), 2019 has been all about the MILLION! First, in February, EVF celebrated an important milestone - providing its one-millionth pair of glasses to a person in need since its formation in 2007. Within the same year, the annual EVF Golf Classic has hit another milestone - raising $1 million to help underserved children across the U.S. to receive critical vision care.

EVF hosted the Golf Classic at the Trophy Club Country Club in Trophy Club, Texas, earlier this month. Two hundred and forty participants enjoyed a day of golf, followed by a luncheon, raffle and live auction. Attendees also heard from EVF leadership about the impact that their support is having on the children around the U.S.

"EVF is grateful to its generous sponsors and supporters who make it possible to provide vision care to people in need around the country," said Becky Palm, the foundation's President and Executive Director. "Thanks to them, thousands of children will receive the critical vision care they need to thrive. What a great way to start the holiday season by making a difference in a child's life."

This was EVF's 11th annual Golf Classic. More than 130 sponsors and supporters contributed to the event, including lead sponsors Essilor, Luxottica and Walman Optical. Other notable sponsors were iSteer, GPN Technologies, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cotran Family, HPC Puckett & Company, FFL Partners, and the Essilor Alliance Group.

Funds raised from the Golf Classic will benefit children in the U.S. who lack vision care and cannot see the world clearly. While some state laws require vision screenings, there is a large gap between the need for and access to vision care. A simple pair of glasses can help a child succeed in life.

To contribute to EVF's Golf Classic or learn how to be involved in next year's event, contact Mary Duncan at mduncan@evfusa.org.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more, visit www.evfusa.org.

