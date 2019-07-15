Essilor Vision Foundation Introduces Khloe, the One Millionth Recipient of Glasses

DALLAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Khloe. This adorable first grader is the recipient of the one-millionth pair of glasses provided by Essilor Vision Foundation since 2007. Khloe represents the estimated 10 million children[1] in the U.S. who can't see clearly and need vision care. Essilor Vision Foundation strives to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly and works with eye doctors, nonprofits and schools around the country to provide vision exams and eyeglasses to people in need.

Khloe loves unicorns, dancing and shopping with her mom. She also enjoys reading and using her tablet. But Khloe was having vision problems, and she began struggling in school. "Before I got glasses it was hard to see the board," she says. Khloe is thrilled with her new pink and black eyeglasses. "When I got glasses it was easy to see. Now I can see my mom, the board and my brother." Khloe's mom, Santana, has also noticed a difference since Khloe got her glasses and says, "With the glasses, she pays more attention. Before, she didn't want to read and she wouldn't do her homework." Essilor Vision Foundation is proud to support Khloe by providing glasses for her up to age 18.

One Million Magic Moments

Essilor Vision Foundation has provided one million pairs of glasses to people in need around the United States since it began operating in 2007. The foundation is celebrating this milestone with the year-long "One Million Magic Moments" campaign. What is a magic moment? Every time a child like Khloe receives a pair of eyeglasses, magic happens. That child can now see the world clearly for the first time, experiencing life-changing moments. Glasses provide magic moments throughout a child's life, from seeing the board in school and catching a ball to seeing a loved one's smile – moments many people take for granted every day. This campaign celebrates the magic moments experienced by children across the United States who can proudly say "I am one in a million."

The "One Million Magic Moments" campaign informs parents and advocates about the importance of children's eye health and encourages them to help children with vision impairments. "Many people cannot imagine living in a world where everything is blurred, and may be surprised to learn that one in four children[2] in the U.S. has a vision problem that's significant enough to affect their ability to learn," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director of Essilor Vision Foundation. "Vision issues not only impact the success of children in school, they also affect their ability to function in life. The good news is 80 percent of all vision impairment can be prevented or cured, often with a pair of eyeglasses." Essilor Vision Foundation encourages eye care professionals, teachers, parents and their communities to become advocates for vision care to help millions more.

Every dollar donated as part of the "One Million Magic Moments" campaign helps a child experience his or her own magic moments with clear vision. For every $50 donated, Essilor Vision Foundation can provide a vision exam and a pair of glasses to a child in need at no cost to their family. To learn more, visit www.evfusa.org/OneMillion.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, nonprofit organization, based in Dallas, Texas, committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences Visit Essilor Vision Foundation at www.evfusa.org.

