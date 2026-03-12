EssilorLuxottica's Inaugural SWITCH: Vision Innovation Summit delivers an inspiring deep dive into the future of vision care and healthcare, from AI wearables to breakthroughs in neuroscience

Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, AI pioneer Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, and NBA champion J.R. Smith joined global experts to explore how vision care is evolving into a platform for broader human health

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 9–11, EssilorLuxottica hosted its inaugural SWITCH: Vision Innovation Summit for the Americas, gathering more than 1,000 leading doctors, scientists, academia, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices to examine how the convergence of artificial intelligence, medical science, and wearable technology is reshaping the future of vision care and beyond.

Attendees moved between keynote sessions, immersive product experiences, collaborative workshops, and curated networking opportunities designed to elevate the conversation around healthcare innovation.

AI-powered smart eyewear : Opening sessions explored the rapid growth of smart eyewear, emphasizing the growing category of glasses developed in collaboration with Meta. Speakers discussed how these devices are evolving from basic functions to become all-day companions capable of capturing experiences, accessing information, and supporting daily life, while remaining stylish and wearable.

Neuroscience : The summit also included a look at emerging brain-driven technologies redefining how we measure and personalize vision. EssilorLuxottica's own neuroscience and medical research points toward a future where eyewear adjusts instantly to each wearer's unique visual sensitivity, and medical technologies leverage insights into the neural markers of perception and cognition to drive precision medicine.

Oculomics : Scientific segments examined the emerging field of oculomics, the use of advanced imaging and AI to identify systemic diseases through the eye. Researchers showed how next-generation diagnostics, retinal imaging, and data analysis could allow earlier detection of conditions such as diabetes and neurological disease, positioning eye care professionals as key players in preventive healthcare.

Myopia Management : Another major theme was the global rise of myopia, now affecting hundreds of millions of children worldwide. Experts and clinicians discussed new approaches to myopia management, highlighting Stellest® lenses, clinically proven to slow the progression of nearsightedness and help protect lifelong vision. The summit also highlighted advances in AI-driven personalization, such as new lens technologies informed by real-world behavioral data and digital modeling to better match how individuals actually use their eyes in daily life.

Presbyopia : Style expert Bobbie Thomas opened this panel by sharing how overlooked symptoms like fatigue and visual discomfort signaled the start of her presbyopia journey, which were vastly improved by Varilux® lenses. The conversation underscored how today's digital habits can accelerate near‑vision strain and highlighted how modern progressives and AI‑driven personalization are reshaping the presbyopia experience for today's consumer.

Vision and Hearing Solutions : The program also expanded the conversation beyond sight, addressing the intersection of vision and hearing health. Actress Jane Lynch shared her personal journey with hearing challenges, helping frame the broader conversation around sensory wellness and the role of wearable technology in maintaining connection and quality of life.

Iconic Brands : Beyond science and medicine, a dedicated session examined how iconic brands help speed up the adoption of health innovations. Experts discussed how design, storytelling, and cultural relevance can turn emerging technologies into products people genuinely want to wear.

SWITCH Experience Center : Attendees were invited to experience innovation firsthand as well through a series of immersive activations and interactive learning environments. At the Experience Center, participants moved beyond theory into real-world demonstrations, exploring next-generation diagnostic tools, wearable technologies, and breakthrough lens innovations through guided experiences with the engineers and researchers developing them.

Clinical Workshops : Interactive workshops and accredited clinical sessions allowed eye care professionals to examine emerging topics such as AI-driven diagnostics, oculomics, myopia management, and new approaches to patient care.

AI leader Dr. Rana el Kaliouby delivered a final keynote on the future of human-centric artificial intelligence, examining how emotionally intelligent systems and wearable technologies could help empower individuals and expand the boundaries of healthcare.

"We are energized and inspired by these past few days at SWITCH, where we embarked to explore the deep transformation of our industry - at the intersection of vision, science, healthcare, technology and AI," said Fabrizio Uguzzoni, President of Professional Solutions Americas at EssilorLuxottica. "Our eyes have always been our window to the outside world. Now, through the field of oculomics, they are also increasingly becoming the gateway to our inside world - our overall health. We're proud to be a catalyst for these important conversations with our ECP partners, shining a light on the groundbreaking innovations that will propel us into the future, expand the vision care industry into new frontiers and improve long term patient outcomes."

SWITCH marks a milestone in EssilorLuxottica's ambition to evolve eyewear beyond traditional frames and lenses, positioning it as a central platform for healthcare, connectivity, and human potential. As the industry continues to transform, the company aims for SWITCH to become an annual forum bringing together the world's leading thinkers to help shape the future of vision care.

Industry professionals across the Americas will be able to experience SWITCH virtually with a live webcast of the event on April 2, 12:30pm ET. Click here to enroll.

EssilorLuxottica will host SWITCH: Vision Innovation Summit for EMEA and Asia on April 13-15, 2026, in Monaco.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of advanced vision care products, eyewear and medtech solutions. The Group is home to the most innovative lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest and Transitions, iconic brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Supreme, top-selling smart eyewear products including Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Vanguard and Nuance Audio, the most desired luxury licensed brands and world-class retailers including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Vision Express and Apollo. With over 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 600 operations facilities, serving 300,000 eye care professionals and operating 18,000 stores, the Group generated consolidated revenue of Euro 28.5 billion in 2025. EssilorLuxottica trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. www.essilorluxottica.com.

