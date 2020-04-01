Essity acquires smart ultrasound technology for incontinence care 

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is strengthening its offering in incontinence products through the acquisition of the Dutch company Novioscan. The company develops a wearable ultrasound technology that monitors the bladder and enables continence control. The purchase price is approximately SEK 70m (EUR 6.5m) on a debt-free basis.

The SENS-U innovation is a wearable ultrasound sensor that measures the level in the bladder. It sends a discrete notification that allows the user to empty their bladder in time. A version of SENS-U for children is already available in the market and an adult version is under development.

"The SENS-U technology is an innovative solution that will strengthen Essity's offering in incontinence care and give consumers an opportunity to live a healthier and more active life," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health and Medical Solutions of Essity.

Novioscan was founded in 2014 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and has ten employees, all of whom will remain in the company.

Essity is the leading global player in incontinence products with the TENA brand. Incontinence affects 4-8% of the world's adult population. Essity works to break barriers and the stigma associated with incontinence to improve well-being and help people live life to the fullest.

