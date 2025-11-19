Essity awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal for outstanding sustainability leadership in 2025

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been awarded the prestigious Platinum medal by EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings. This recognition places Essity among the top 1% of all companies assessed worldwide for their sustainability performance. With an overall score of 88 out of 100, an increase from previous years, this achievement highlights Essity's continuous progress and unwavering commitment to responsible business practices.

The EcoVadis assessment, which covers over 150,000 companies in 185 countries and 250 industries, is a comprehensive evaluation of companies' performances across four key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. In 2025, Essity achieved 'Outstanding' or 'Advanced' ratings in all major categories, with particular strengths in environmental stewardship, ethical business conduct, and transparent reporting.

EcoVadis' rigorous methodology rewards not only strong policies but also measurable actions and results. For Essity's key focus areas affecting its business, the sustainability rating reflects comprehensive policies on all key areas, including disclosure on progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Sustainability is at the heart of Essity's strategy and daily operations. This Platinum rating from EcoVadis is a testament to the dedication of our teams worldwide and our ongoing efforts to create long-term value for people, society, and the environment. We are proud to be recognized among the global leaders in sustainable business and remain committed to raising the bar for positive impact throughout our organization as well as our value chain," says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Essity.

EcoVadis is a highly trusted and leading independent provider of sustainability ratings for global value chains. Its evidence-based assessments follow international standards and are reviewed by sustainability experts. Companies receive a 0–100 score, medal levels by percentile (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), and a scorecard showing key strengths and improvement areas.

Essity regularly shares these results and insights with customers and partners globally.

