Essity Cutimed® Sorbact® Advanced Wound Care Products Receive Innovative Technology Contract From Vizient, Inc.

The contract was awarded based on the recommendations of health care experts serving on a Vizient member-led council who interacted with the product through the Vizient Innovative Technology Program. The council determined the technology had the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

Cutimed® Sorbact® redefines infection management with a physical mode of action, helping to promote wound healing and in some cases, helping to reduce the risk of generating resistant strains of bacteria.1 Hydrophobic bacteria and fungi are attracted to the Sorbact® mesh which is applied directly to the wound, and bound pathogens are removed with each dressing change with an average bacterial load reduction of up to a 73.1% in critically colonized wounds.2 Sorbact binds and lifts away pathogens, rather than killing them, ensuring no endotoxins are released which could impair recovery.3

"This contract from Vizient demonstrates Essity's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to close hard to heal wounds and dramatically improve the lives of patients," said Amy Gray, RN, BSN, CWS, Clinical Manager, Essity. "Cutimed® Sorbact® provides an effective alternative to silver-based dressings, providing improved outcomes for our customers."

"Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique benefits over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be awarded the Innovative Technology contract. Congratulations to Essity on receiving this status," said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program.

With Essity's commitment to wound care through the innovative technology, Cutimed® Sorbact®, the company launched the #WOUND_WARRIORS campaign in an effort to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR occurs when microorganisms change and adapt, after exposure to antimicrobial drugs.4 As these microorganisms adapt, many medical treatments are rendered ineffective and thus infections can remain in the body and spread more easily to others.5 In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified AMR as one of the world's most pressing drug resistance trends and launched a Global Action Plan on AMR.6 Through the #WOUND_WARRIORS campaign, Essity is furthering this mission and encouraging wound care specialists and nurses to join in the fight against AMR by including Cutimed® Sorbact® in their practice. Visit the #WOUND_WARRIORS website to receive a free AMR Kit with educational literature and a product sample of Cutimed® Sorbact®.

Vizient members can access the innovative Cutimed® Sorbact® advanced wound care product line with preferred pricing and terms through Vizient.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We improve people's well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers for improved well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. For more information, visit www.essity.com.

Business Contact:

David Shaw

Sr. NA Marketing Manager, Acute, GPOs

[email protected]

