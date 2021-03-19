Essity launches menstrual cup in the Nordics under its Libresse brand

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is continuing to expand its range toward more sustainable products through the launch of Libresse® V-Cup, a reusable menstrual cup, in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Libresse® V-Cup is a compliment to the brand's assortment providing an opportunity for women to choose the product that best suits their lifestyle. Essity has previously launched menstrual cups in Latin America.

Essity is one of the world's largest manufacturers of feminine care products, the third largest in Europe and the market leader in Latin America. The company offers a broad product range, including pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes and washable absorbent underwear under well-known brands such as Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba and Nosotras.

Libresse® V-Cup is made from 100% soft medical-grade silicone. The menstrual cup's soft material and form help it to remain securely in place, offering protection for up to 12 hours. It is reusable and durable, and therefore helps to reduce the amount of waste.

"We are proud to launch Libresse V-Cup in the Nordic region, a market where a growing number of consumers are looking for this type of solution. The menstrual cup is the second sustainable and re-usable solution within Essity's Feminine Care assortment after launching absorbent and washable underwear earlier this year. As a leading global hygiene and health company, it is important for us to have this type of product in our range providing consumers with greater freedom to choose the product that best suits their lifestyle," says Astrid Schenk-Almagro, Global Brand Director Feminine Care, Essity.

Libresse® V-Cup is launched in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden starting in February 2021 and is available in online stores and with major retailers.

For more information about Libresse® V-Cup, visit www.libresse.com.

