Essity on CDP's prestigious A List for sustainability

Essity

06 Feb, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been awarded a place on CDP's 'A List' for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on forests by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. 

Based on data reported through CDP's 2023 Forests questionnaire, Essity is one of a small number of companies that achieved an 'A' – out of over 21,000 companies scored.

With its ambitious efforts to prevent deforestation and promote responsible forestry, Essity is a leader in terms of its objectives, actions, and transparency in the environmental field. One of the ways Essity works to combat deforestation is through the Consumer Goods Forum and its Forest Positive Coalition of Action, in which Essity, together with other companies and organizations, systematically addresses deforestation and forest destruction and promotes biodiversity.

"Responsible fiber sourcing and forest management is central to Essity to prevent deforestation. We are also innovating to use less wood fiber investing in alternative fibers. In Mannheim, Germany, Essity has the first production facility in the world that uses wheat pulp on a large scale to produce tissue. A breakthrough innovation that makes us less dependent on wood fiber and reduces our impact on the environment," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and its annual environment-related data collection and assessment process is widely recognized as the leading benchmark when it comes to ensuring the transparency of companies' environmental activities. 

Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, [email protected] 

