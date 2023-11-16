Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the hygiene and health company Essity has been designated a Diversity Leader by the UK business daily Financial Times. 

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"With a diverse and inclusive culture, we achieve stronger engagement and better decision-making. I'm pleased to see that Financial Times has once again recognized Essity in this important area," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO at Essity.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

