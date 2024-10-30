Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.

