Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

News provided by

Essity

17 Jan, 2024, 02:19 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The list was announced today during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Global 100 list represents the top 1% of companies in the world in terms of sustainability performance. Corporate Knights analyzes and compares 6,733 companies against global industry peers. The ranking is based on 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity. 

"We are very happy to start 2024 with this acknowledgement. By providing hygiene and health solutions to over a billion people every day worldwide, Essity makes a real impact when it comes to people and the environment. Our inclusion in Corporate Knight's index demonstrates our commitment to responsible business practices throughout our value chain," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that publishes a magazine focused on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. 

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on http://www.corporateknights.com.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, [email protected] 

Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

