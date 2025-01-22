Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

Essity

Jan 22, 2025, 02:28 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The prestigious Global 100 list, which was announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, represents the top 1% of companies worldwide in terms of sustainability performance.

The ranking consists of 8,359 companies with more than USD 1 billion in revenue. The companies are assessed using 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. Essity's commitment to improving hygiene and health while responsibly managing our climate and environmental footprint continues, we strive for continuous improvement and never settle for less," says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that focuses on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on their website: https://www.corporateknights.com/

