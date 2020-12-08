Essity recognized by CDP with prestigious 'A' score for sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious `A List' for tackling deforestation. Essity is one of a very small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action to tackle deforestation in its supply chain and source more sustainable commodities, Essity is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

Essity is also taking a leading role in management of carbon and climate change risk, which is reflected in an A- score by CDP.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform.

"We are continuously working to improve and develop our business in a sustainable way, and it is very gratifying that this work is recognized. As one of a very small number of companies in the world to receive the highest score in these important areas, we are aware that the efforts are ongoing and we will continue to work together with both suppliers and customers to reduce our common environmental impact," says Magnus Groth, CEO and President of Essity.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

