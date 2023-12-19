Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

Essity

19 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on December 15, 2023, Essity will, as of the fourth quarter of 2023, classify the financial reporting of Vinda as discontinued operations. Today, Essity is publishing updated comparable figures to reflect this change in accounting.

EARNINGS TREND

SEKm

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Net sales

37,092

37,078

36,352

36,629

131,320

101,466

Gross profit

10,683

10,454

10,359

9,935

32,026

29,144

Adjusted gross profit1

11,670

10,809

10,321

10,237

33,925

29,290

Adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition- related intangible assets (EBITA)1

5,147

4,617

4,281

4,112

12,047

11,451

Operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA)

3,497

4,131

4,368

3,818

9,876

11,822

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-277

-279

-283

-288

-1,111

-844

Adjusted operating profit1

4,870

4,338

3,998

3,824

10,936

10,607

Items affecting comparability

-1,967

-519

87

-305

-2,445

371

Operating profit

2,903

3,819

4,085

3,519

8,491

10,978

Financial items

-644

-588

-625

-561

-1,320

-567

Profit before tax

2,259

3,231

3,460

2,958

7,171

10,411

Adjusted profit before tax1

4,226

3,750

3,373

3,263

9,616

10,040

Income taxes

-696

-786

-809

-736

-2,006

-2,398

Profit for the period from continuing operations

1,563

2,445

2,651

2,222

5,165

8,013

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

88

106

52

24

899

1,797

Profit for the period, total operations

1,651

2,551

2,703

2,246

6,064

9,810

Earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK

2.20

3.46

3.75

3.14

7.28

10.96

Adjusted earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK2

4.83

4.26

3.93

3.75

11.60

11.18

Earnings per share before and after dilution, total operations, SEK

2.26

3.53

3.79

3.15

7.93

12.27

1Excluding items affecting comparability.





2Excluding items affecting comparability and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

7,158

6,905

6,665

6,589

24,708

21,255

Consumer Goods

19,729

20,056

20,257

20,454

72,241

55,821

Professional Hygiene

10,184

10,123

9,422

9,617

34,393

24,392

Other

21

-6

8

-31

-22

-2

Total

37,092

37,078

36,352

36,629

131,320

101,466

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH BY BUSINESS AREA

( %)

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

5.8

8.0

10.6

4.5

7.2

5.5

Consumer Goods

-0.4

5.7

14.8

18.4

17.6

0.2

Professional Hygiene

5.7

11.7

22.6

20.7

25.4

5.8

Total

2.4

7.7

15.9

16.0

17.3

2.6

SALES GROWTH, INCLUDING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS BY BUSINESS AREA

( %)

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

5.8

8.0

10.6

6.4

9.6

6.6

Consumer Goods

1.1

8.7

17.2

21.1

20.0

1.6

Professional Hygiene

5.7

11.7

22.9

21.3

27.7

7.7

Total

3.3

9.3

17.4

18.0

19.7

4.0







ADJUSTED EBITA BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

1,188

947

777

719

2,904

3,800

Consumer Goods

2,395

2,417

2,400

2,293

6,354

5,767

Professional Hygiene

1,887

1,582

1,288

1,405

3,843

2,673

Other

-323

-329

-184

-305

-1,054

-789

Total

5,147

4,617

4,281

4,112

12,047

11,451

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

979

737

560

499

2,058

3,082

Consumer Goods

2,332

2,356

2,338

2,231

6,109

5,650

Professional Hygiene

1,881

1,577

1,282

1,400

3,823

2,663

Other

-322

-332

-182

-306

-1,054

-788

Total adjusted operating profit1

4,870

4,338

3,998

3,824

10,936

10,607

Financial items

-644

-588

-625

-561

-1,320

-567

Profit before tax1

4,226

3,750

3,373

3,263

9,616

10,040

Income taxes

-995

-941

-803

-815

-2,206

-2,474

Net profit for the period2

3,231

2,809

2,570

2,448

7,410

7,566







1Excluding items affecting comparability before tax amounting to:

-1,967

-519

87

-305

-2,445

371

2Excluding items affecting comparability after tax amounting to:

-1,668

-364

81

-226

-2,245

447

 ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA

( %)

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

16.6

13.7

11.7

10.9

11.8

17.9

Consumer Goods

12.1

12.1

11.8

11.2

8.8

10.3

Professional Hygiene

18.5

15.6

13.7

14.6

11.2

11.0

Total

13.9

12.5

11.8

11.2

9.2

11.3

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA

( %)

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

42.0

39.0

37.8

36.3

37.4

42.7

Consumer Goods

28.3

26.3

26.3

25.7

23.0

25.7

Professional Hygiene

30.2

28.1

26.3

26.8

23.4

24.0

Total

31.5

29.2

28.4

27.9

25.8

28.9

ADJUSTED RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY BUSINESS AREA

( %)

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

13.3

10.7

9.1

8.3

8.7

12.8

Consumer Goods

17.2

17.6

18.2

16.7

12.8

14.2

Professional Hygiene

28.0

22.7

18.6

19.3

14.0

11.7

Total

17.2

15.8

15.2

13.9

10.9

12.4

OPERATING CASH FLOW BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm

2023:3

2023:2

2023:1

2022:4

2212

2112

Health & Medical

1,676

323

270

818

2,396

3,834

Consumer Goods

2,235

1,732

1,760

1,043

3,567

5,152

Professional Hygiene

2,370

1,782

951

1,344

3,219

2,311

Other

-227

-990

-111

-585

-1,503

-1,552

Total

6,054

2,847

2,870

2,620

7,679

9,745

NET SALES BY CATEGORY

( %)

2212

Health & Medical

19

of which

  Incontinence Products Health Care

11

  Medical Solutions

8

Consumer Goods

55

of which

  Incontinence Products Retail

7

  Feminine Care

8

  Baby Care

5

  Consumer Tissue

35

Professional Hygiene

26

NET SALES PER REGION

( %)

2212

Europe

62

Latin America

16

North America

16

Asia

2

Other

4

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3896297/2504980.pdf

Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

