Essity Restructures in Spain

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To further increase efficiency, Essity is restructuring its Consumer Tissue production in Spain. These measures are aligned with the company's strategy to optimize the production footprint to increase cost and capital efficiency and further increase value creation in the Consumer Tissue business area.

The restructuring measures to be implemented in 2018 include the closure of the production facility in La Riba and the closure of one tissue machine at the production facility in Allo.