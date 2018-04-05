Essity Restructures in Spain

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To further increase efficiency, Essity is restructuring its Consumer Tissue production in Spain. These measures are aligned with the company's strategy to optimize the production footprint to increase cost and capital efficiency and further increase value creation in the Consumer Tissue business area.
The restructuring measures to be implemented in 2018 include the closure of the production facility in La Riba and the closure of one tissue machine at the production facility in Allo.
The restructuring costs are expected to amount to approximately SEK 245m, of which approximately SEK 205m will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2018. The remaining costs will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2018. Approximately SEK 110m of the restructuring costs is expected to affect cash flow.
